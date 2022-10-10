Man charged in Jacksonville cold case rape from 1989, police say

Raney Richardson was 34 years old at the time and the victim was in 4th grade, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

A man has been charged with sexual battery in a cold case rape dating back to 1989, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Raney Richardson Sr, 68, was charged with sexual battery after an incident that reportedly occurred 33 years ago, according to an arrest report.

Richardson was 34 years old at the time and the victim was in 4th grade, police say.

On Oct. 4 of this year, officers responded to the 1300 block of Domas Drive in reference to an active warrant.

The warrant says that the victim in this case told police that she was left in the suspect's care to spend the night. During the course of the evening, the victim says that Richardson woke her up while she was sleeping, put his hand over her mouth, and sexually assaulted her.

While at the Police Memorial Building, investigative efforts were taken and the victim contacted Richardson via phone on a recorded line.

It's unknown when this call took place.

During the phone call, Richardson said he remembered 'some stuff happened' but that it was so long ago he didn't remember exactly.

The victim told Richardson that he destroyed her life.

Richardson is being held on a $250,003 bond.