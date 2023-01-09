Man charged in Gate Gas Station clerk's death sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found guilty of killing a Gate Gas Station clerk back in 2019 has been sentenced.
Jebre Cook was sentenced to life with a 25-year-minimum mandatory.
He arrested on Dec. 31 for reportedly shooting and killing Martin Hower during an armed robbery at the Gate located at 7211 Merrill Rd. on Dec. 15 at 4:17 a.m.
After the incident, Hower was transported to the hospital where he later died. His death marked the 100th murder in Jacksonville last year.
Around 4:30 a.m., Cook reportedly robbed another Gate at 8070 Atlantic Blvd.
Police were able to locate Cook and apprehended him at an apartment complex at 6100 Arlington Expressway.
During questioning, JSO said he admitted to the robbery and murder.