Man charged in Gate Gas Station clerk's death sentenced to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man found guilty of killing a Gate Gas Station clerk back in 2019 has been sentenced.

Jebre Cook was sentenced to life with a 25-year-minimum mandatory.

He arrested on Dec. 31 for reportedly shooting and killing Martin Hower during an armed robbery at the Gate located at 7211 Merrill Rd. on Dec. 15 at 4:17 a.m.

After the incident, Hower was transported to the hospital where he later died. His death marked the 100th murder in Jacksonville last year.

Around 4:30 a.m., Cook reportedly robbed another Gate at 8070 Atlantic Blvd.

Police were able to locate Cook and apprehended him at an apartment complex at 6100 Arlington Expressway.