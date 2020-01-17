A man has been arrested in connection to an incident on Jacksonville's Southside in November where a woman was found shot in an apartment complex and later died.

On Thursday the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Keeshaun Xavier Glover, 23, with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JSO says on Nov. 15, officers were dispatched to the area of 8200 Gate Parkway in reference to a person shot. A woman was located with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit responded and conducted an investigation. Investigative efforts determined that suspect was known to the victim.

The suspect was allegedly identified by police as Glover.

