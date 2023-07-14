Man in custody following shooting in St. Mary's

When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground near the C Building of the complex with a gunshot wound.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A man is in custody following a shooting in St. Mary's on Friday.

Police say around 7:44 a.m, officers were dispatched to the Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex located at 100 Mary Powell Drive in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground near the C Building of the complex with a gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody about two hours later by the St. Marys Police Department with assistance from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending.

The victim was transported to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville.

His condition is not known at the time.