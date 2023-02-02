Man charged in connection to deadly St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning.
Police say Vance Wilkins, 34 has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the homicide of Jason Mullins, 50.
SAPD says this is an isolated incident and no threat to the community.
More details will be released Friday during a 12:30 p.m. press conference at the St. Augustine Police Department 151 King Street.
Accoridng to SJSO, police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not initially provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim
If you have any information or surveillance video of the incident, please contact Detective Drouin at cdrouin@staugpd.com or 904-209-3487.