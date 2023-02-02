Man charged in connection to deadly St. Augustine shooting

Police say Vance Wilkins, 34 has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the homicide of Jason Mullins, 50.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday morning.

Police say Vance Wilkins, 34 has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the homicide of Jason Mullins, 50.

SAPD says this is an isolated incident and no threat to the community.

More details will be released Friday during a 12:30 p.m. press conference at the St. Augustine Police Department 151 King Street.

Accoridng to SJSO, police arrived to the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard just before 2 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators did not initially provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victim