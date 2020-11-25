Man charged in connection to deadly Green Cove Springs shooting

Police said a warrant was issued for Norman Rollington Pedro last Friday for tampering with evidence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left an 18-year-old boy dead, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Police said a warrant was issued for Norman Rollington Pedro, 23, last Friday for tampering with evidence. Pedro was arrested on Tuesday and transported to the Clay County Jail.

Police also announced that they are now in possession of a firearm believed to be involved in the incident.

Skyler Townsend was shot and killed on Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of Center Street.

Investigators told First Coast News they were initially called out to reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found two men, blocks away from each other, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where one of them later died and another was treated for his injuries, police said.

Family members identified the deceased victim as Townsend. They say he was a graduate of Orange Park High School and wanted to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a career helping animals.

On Saturday, 23-year-old Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith and 20-year-old Daveion Breshod Austin were arrested on charges of armed robbery in connection to the shooting.