Police: Man charged for weekend stabbing in Glynn County

Julio Esteban Garcia, 35, was charged with aggravated assault.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing at a home in Glynn County over the weekend.

On May 7, Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) Officers were dispatched to a residence located in Glynn County. When officers arrived, they say they located one individual who had been stabbed.

The victim was treated by medical personnel. Their current condition is unknown.

On May 8, GCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant at an address located in the City of Brunswick, where Julio Esteban Garcia, 35, without incident, and charged with aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.