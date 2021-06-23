Man charged for reportedly setting someone on fire with flammable liquid in Downtown Jacksonville

Police believe there was "some type of flammable material" placed on the victim before the fire started.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after setting another man on fire on Tuesday night in Downtown Jacksonville, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Michael Smith, 54, has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say they responded to the corner of West Union Street and North Main Street around 9:56 p.m. By the time officers arrived on the scene, people were already helping to extinguish the fire on the man, JSO said.

Police believe there was "some type of flammable material" placed on him before the fire started. They did not identify the material but said it was a liquid.

First responders took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later flown by helicopter to another hospital in Gainesville, police said.

Police were able to identify Smith on video and later apprehended him at another location, police said.

According to the arrest report, alcohol was involved.