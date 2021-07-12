Man involved in national crime ring arrested in St. Johns County, deputies say

Yandy Hernandez Aguado was arrested for active warrants, resisting without violence, carrying a concealed firearm and driving with a suspended license.

A man has been arrested in St. Johns County in connection to an organized crime ring that reportedly spans from Charleston to the Florida Keys.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it received an intelligence bulletin last week from the Motor Vehicle Watercraft Cargo Task Force involving an organized crime ring. Deputies say the group was targeting dry dock and marina storage areas, specifically stealing vessels, GPS units, motors and trailers.

Through investigative efforts, deputies say they have reason to believe individuals involved with the ring were residing in St. Johns County.

Detectives say they located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of SR 207 and S. Ponce de Leon Blvd. Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies say the driver bailed on foot and was subsequently captured after a short foot chase.

Later on, deputies confirmed that the individual had outstanding warrants from numerous counties in Florida and South Carolina. The driver was also found to be in possession of a handgun concealed in his waistline.

He was identified by deputies as Yandy Hernandez Aguado and was taken into custody.