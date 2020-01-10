Man arrested on second-degree murder charge following deadly shooting at Amazon fulfillment center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge after a woman was shot and killed at the Amazon fulfillment center on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said the suspect, Daisean Thomas Biffle, 22, shot and killed a 22-year-old woman at the Amazon center at 12900 Pecan Park Road then shot himself in an effort to commit suicide.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to law enforcement. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found both Biffle injured and the woman dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
Biffle was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
The building was immediately evacuated following the deadly shooting, according to a spokesperson for Amazon. The center then closed and is expected to reopen Thursday.
This marks the second deadly shooting at the fulfillment center in just three months. The first shooting happened on June 29 when a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while applying for a job at the center.