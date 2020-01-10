Man arrested on second-degree murder charge following deadly shooting at Amazon fulfillment center

Police said the suspect, Daisean Thomas Biffle, 22, shot and killed a 22-year-old woman at the Amazon center then shot himself in an effort to commit suicide.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge after a woman was shot and killed at the Amazon fulfillment center on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the suspect, Daisean Thomas Biffle, 22, shot and killed a 22-year-old woman at the Amazon center at 12900 Pecan Park Road then shot himself in an effort to commit suicide.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to law enforcement. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found both Biffle injured and the woman dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Biffle was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The building was immediately evacuated following the deadly shooting, according to a spokesperson for Amazon. The center then closed and is expected to reopen Thursday.