Man arrested on murder charges more than 1 year after deadly shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Denyasha Daniel told police he had gone to the 2100 block of West 12th Street to conduct a drug deal and thought he was being robbed, so he started firing a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of murder more than a year after a deadly shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

Denyasha Daniel, age 27, was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Officers were called to the 2100 block of West 12th Street for reports of a shooting, where they found one deceased man and a second man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The wounded man, Daniel, told detectives he drove to the location to conduct a drug deal. When he arrived, he said he was approached by several people with guns, JSO said.

Daniel believed the people were trying to rob him, so he pulled out his own handgun and fired at the other armed individuals, telling police he believed he struck one of them, according to JSO. Daniel was taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds.

The JSO Homicide Unit and evidence technicians were called to the scene to conduct their respective investigations.

As a result of JSO's investigation, a warrant was obtained for Daniel for charges of murder in the third degree. Police found Daniel Monday, and he was detained without incident in reference to the warrant, JSO said in a release.