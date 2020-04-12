Murder suspect behind bars 15 months after deadly Arlington shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot and killed in Arlington in September 2019. On Thursday, the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is behind bars and charged with murder 15 months after police say he shot and killed someone in Arlington.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police arrested 44-year-old Nikkia Towns during a traffic stop Thursday. He was charged with murder linked to a Sept. 4, 2019, shooting.

Police were called to the area of 800 Arlington Road North for reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, officers found the victim and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as Towns. Police sent out a news release seeking information about his whereabouts.

Thursday, JSO said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Towns was a passenger. He gave a false name to officers and was found to be in possession of a gun, police said.

Towns was arrested and is now charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to police. He is due in court Friday at 1 p.m. for a first appearance.