Man arrested on manslaughter charge in connection to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

JSO announced the arrest of Saffron Eshia Ifill on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The above video was published Sept. 5, 2020.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on several charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the September shooting death of a 14-year-old girl, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 5. JSO says deputies and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had responded to the 7800 block of Renault Drive in reference to a reported shooting. Once at the scene, officers found both a man and a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

JSO says the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but the 14-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the case revealed an argument had ensued between several people in the roadway of a residential area. During the altercation, JSO says, several people produced firearms and shots were fired back and forth, striking the man and the teen.