Man arrested in Jared Bridegan murder was a tenant of his ex-wife’s husband

Henry Tenon, who faces four charges in the death of the St. Augustine father, has a connection to the victim’s ex-wife.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man arrested for the murder of Jared Bridegan has a connection to his ex-wife’s husband.

First Coast News has learned that Henry Tenon rented a property from Mario Fernandez, husband of Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.

She was Bridegan’s first wife, with whom he had two children. The two split in an acrimonious divorce followed by a years-long custody battle. She faces no charges in the case, but felt compelled to speak out after out after what she called sensationalistic media coverage and harassment related to Bridegan’s murder.

Bridegan, a St. Augustine father off four, was shot to death in Jacksonville Beach last February. His 2-year-old daughter was strapped into a car seat in the vehicle at the time.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Tenon had been arrested in connection to the case. He faces charges of second degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, child abuse and being an accessory after the fact. He has not yet been arraigned on those charges.