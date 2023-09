The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Craig Demonte Griffin, 45, turned himself in Tuesday, shortly after a fatal shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in a fatal shooting Tuesday turned himself in shortly afterward, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Craig Demonte Griffin, 45, is charged with murder after a victim was found dead in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road, just after 11 a.m. that day.

JSO's Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and investigators from the State Attorney's Office contributed to the investigation.