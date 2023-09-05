Man arrested after physical altercation with officer at hotel in Lake City

26-year-old Zachary Gibson was arrested for armed trespass, among other charges after failing to leave the premises in which he had just been fired from.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was arrested at a Holiday Inn in Lake City Monday night after refusing to leave the property, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Zachary Gibson, 26, had been fired by the hotel's management and was disrupting the operations of the business. Officers responded to the scene at 213 SW Commerce Drive to find Gibson behind the front desk. An officer asked Gibson to leave the premises in which Gibson refused, saying that he wouldn't leave until he was able to discuss the reason behind his termination. The hotel told the officer they insisted on his dismissal.

An altercation started between the man and the officer. Gibson refused to comply and resisted several attempts of being put under arrest, including one in which he was tased. After being taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs, officers found a loaded firearm in his pocket.

Gibson suffered minor injuries in the incident with the officer and was treated at a local hospital. Shortly thereafter, he was taken into custody at the Columbia County Detention Center.