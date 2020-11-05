JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County man has been arrested on 30 counts of possession of child pornography after a lengthy investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Arnez Arter, 46, was located Saturday by the Florida Highway Patrol in Jacksonville and taken into custody.

The FCSO Cyber Crimes Unit says it began investigating a cyber tip regarding Arter back in December of 2019. An investigation led to a search warrant being executed April 7 on Cold Spring Court in Palm Coast by several agencies. Deputies say several electronic devices were seized containing numerous images and videos of child pornography.

On April 30, an arrest warrant was signed for Arter on 30 counts of Possession of Images of the Sexual Performance by a Child. Due to the number of images recovered as well as the types of behaviors exhibited, the charge was reclassified from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony.

Arter was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

