Jacksonville man arrested in Hyde Park murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a victim in Hyde Park on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Eudine Drive South on Sunday afternoon.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, the suspect, Granardo Felix, 28, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death.
Following an interview with investigators, Felix was arrested for murder.