Jacksonville man arrested in Hyde Park murder investigation

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Eudine Drive South on Sunday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a victim in Hyde Park on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Eudine Drive South on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, the suspect, Granardo Felix, 28, was identified as the suspect in the shooting death.