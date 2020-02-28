Flagler County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Thursday afternoon on SR-100.

Joshua Carver, 33, was charged with leaving the scene of a crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

According to the crash report, Carver was traveling in the westbound lane while a pedestrian was walking westbound along the right side of SR-100, just ahead of the vehicle.

Troopers say Carver veered off the outside shoulder and collided with the pedestrian causing fatal injuries. Carver then continued westbound where Putnam County deputies stopped the vehicle and he was detained.

Carver was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in the death of the pedestrian, according to the crash report.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released pending next of kin notification.