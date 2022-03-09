Man arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher

The suspect was previously convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in Shelby County, according to TDOC. Fletcher is still missing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis on Friday morning.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is facing especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. The Memphis Police Department announced the arrest early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

At this time, Fletcher is still considered missing. Abston has declined to provide investigators with the location of the victim, according to an affidavit.

MPD says that the investigation is ongoing and that they, along with with their local and federal partners, will continue searching for her.

Previously, Fletcher's family posted an extra $50,000 reward with CrimeStoppers for information that helps authorities arrest those responsible.

Abston was previously convicted in 2000 of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in Shelby County, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). His 24-year sentence expired in November 2020 and he was released, they said.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. The affidavit states that surveillance footage from Central showed a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for Fletcher to run by. In this footage, a man exited the car, ran aggressively toward Fletcher before struggling to force her into the passenger's side of the car, according to the affidavit.

That car then sat in the parking lot with Fletcher inside for approximately four minutes before it drove away, according to the affidavit. According to the affidavit, the car had noticeable damage to the back-passenger taillight area.

Surveillance footage taken 24 minutes before the abduction was clear enough to provide investigators with a partial view of the license plate, according to the affidavit.

The UofM police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.

The affidavit reports that a citizen riding their bike on Central Avenue near Zach Curlin found that phone and sandals. That citizen turned these items over to Fletcher's family, who gave them to investigators, according to the affidavit.

The sandals were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and DNA found on the shows matched the DNA of Abston in their "CODIS" database. Abston was then developed as a person of interest, and surveillance footage of Abston wearing the same sandals a day before the abduction was recovered by investigators, according to the affidavit.

Investigators checked who the utilities for the home that Abston resided in were connected to, according to the affidavit. They then referred to law enforcement databases to reveal that that person also has a GMC Terrain with a license plate that matched what investigators could make out from the surveillance footage on Central, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were able to speak with a source who could confirm that Abston regularly drives that car and could provide Abston's cell phone number, according to the affidavit. Records and analysis determined that cell phone was located near Central while Fletcher was being abducted, according to the affidavit.

On Saturday morning, U.S. Marshals located the car and were able to confirm a match based on the license plate and noticeable damage to the rear passenger-side tail light, according to the affidavit.

These members then identified a man matching the description of Cleotha Abston standing in the doorway of the residence where the car was parked, according to the affidavit. When officers approached Abston he attempted to flee, but was detained while he occupied the car, according to the affidavit.

MPD then tweeted to confirm that the vehicle of interest following the disappearance of Fletcher had been located and the man occupying it, detained.

UPDATE: the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 3, 2022

Investigators also interviewed a source that said they saw Cleotha Abston, after the time of the abduction, according to the affidavit. This source said they saw Abston cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain at the home of his brother, according to the affidavit. That source stated that Cleotha Abston was "behaving oddly," according to the affidavit.

#Elizafletcher scene were the vehicle police were looking for had a wreck with another vehicle. Residents tell me it wrecked with an ATF vehicle. One person is detained and police are investigating around an apartment in the complex in South East Memphis. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/nIRTnzr8cw — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) September 3, 2022

Cleotha Abston's brother Mario Abston also told police that he witnessed Cleotha Abston cleaning the interior of the car with floor cleaner, according to the affidavit. He and the previously mentioned source said they saw Cleotha Abston washing his clothes in the sink of the house, according to the affidavit.

A second individual, currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher's abduction, was also arrested during this investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

Mario Abston was also charged, during this investigation, with multiple drug-related offenses including possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl as well as possession and intent to sell heroin, according to MPD.

Still, MPD said that they don't currently believe this individual is connected to the abduction of Fletcher.

Mario Abston, 36, was charged w/ Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture & Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, & Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

Fletcher's family have released a public statement. "More than anything, we want to see Liza return home safely," they said.