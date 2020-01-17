The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested the man suspected of a string of recent burglaries in the San Marco area.

Kaquan Dentri Morris, 25, was arrested on Friday. He is facing 10 felony burglary charges and one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, according to police documents.

On Thursday, JSO issued an arrest warrant for Morris, saying he was the suspect in a series of auto burglaries that took place in the area on Jan. 6.

He is now being held on a bond of $153,533.

Kaquan's first court appearance is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

