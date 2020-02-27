A man has been arrested in connection to an incident where a man was found dead inside a home in the Hyde Park neighborhood earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Keyon Maurice Paige, 34, was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and charged with murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it found a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound during a well-being check on Feb. 11.

When a family member of the victim called the sheriff's office and said they had not heard from the man in quite a while, officers when to the 2500 block of East Red Robin Drive and when no one answered, officers forced entry and found the man.

Police said it was unclear how long the man had been dead.