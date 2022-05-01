Men charged in Jacksonville home invasion turned shooting, police say

Police say they located the victim in the doorway of his apartment with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a laceration to the head.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Two men have been charged after a home invasion turned shooting on Jacksonville's Northside last week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Alfonso Wayne Johnson Jr., 20, and De'unta Cottingham, 19, were charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon, aggravated battery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Last Tuesday, police were dispatched to Island Point Apartments, located at 1000 Island Point Drive, around 7:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located the victim in the doorway of his apartment with a gunshot wound to the left leg and a laceration to the head.

The victim, later identified as Antwan Rolack, told police he had been shot, and he thought his car was stolen. He told police he was in the bathroom when the incident occurred.

Rolack told JSO that two men were inside the residence and attacked him in the bathroom. The said one of the men was bigger, and wearing a gray hoodie. JSO says the victim could not provide a description for the second suspect.

JSO says GPS pings were used to locate the vehicle in the area of 300 Caravan Circle. Officers located the vehicle at 8838 Atlantic Boulevard and took three suspects into custody.