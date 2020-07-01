JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man arrested in connection with the death of an Atlantic Coast High School teacher was once a promising high school quarterback who seemed to have found redemption in sports.

Back in 2011, First Coast News wrote a feature about Zebulon Perkins, who was a senior quarterback for the Potter's House Christian Academy Lions at the time. That year, First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter reported Perkins came to Potter's House in 2009 with low grades and "a terrible attitude."

Once Perkins was introduced to the Lions' coach, things seemed to change for the better. Perkins' grades soon rose to a 3.1 GPA and several colleges were looking to recruit him.

But almost 10 years later, Perkins is facing a felony charge of dealing in stolen property belonging to a woman identified in an arrest report as "V.J.," the initials of the teacher who was found dead inside her home on the Westside at 511 Glen Alan Court North on Dec. 28.

Known to family and friends as "V.J." - Vivian James, 49, was a science teacher at Atlantic Coast High School. Police have not confirmed the victim's identity but said foul play is suspected.

Several sources close to James said Perkins was her former neighbor. James' neighbors told First Coast News Perkins had moved away a couple of years prior to her death and did work on James' home, including mowing her law and installing security cameras.

An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were called to James' home in regards to a home invasion robbery at 7:41 a.m. James was found dead inside the house and is believed to have been dead for a few days before the discovery, according to police. Her 2007 Toyota Camry was also missing from the home.

That same day, the Camry was found at Hospitality Inn & Suites, 7071 103rd St., where Perkins was seen throwing out items from the vehicle, according to the report.

Perkins later left the hotel and was stopped by police during a traffic stop. At the hotel, police said, detectives found the victim's driver's license in Perkins' room, as well as several of her belongings in the dumpster.

Perkins was arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property, according to the report.

Perkins claimed to have bought the vehicle on Facebook but said he had visited the victim's home on Dec. 26 to talk about issues he was experiencing with anxiety, the report said.

On Dec. 29, police said, investigators searched the victim's vehicle and found Perkins' bag, which contained a bloody pair of sweat pants, the Arlo camera from the victim's home and three laptops. Her cell phone and credit cards were also found during the search, police reported.

Perkins is now in the Duval County Jail and faces a bond of $100,000.

Both former and current students remembered James as a caring science teacher who loved to dance and was like a mother to her students.

"If you have an attitude, she was going to love you," a former student said. "If you hated chemistry, she was going to love you. She was going to fail you with a smile."

A celebration of life will be held at Atlantic Coast High School on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.