Murder charges for man arrested in connection to deadly Westside shooting

Police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on the Westside back in July.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Keith Hubbard with two counts of second-degree murder, shooting deadly missiles into a dwelling or vehicle, resisting an officer and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer or EMT.

JSO says on July 7, police responded to a call of reported gunshots in the 6200 block of Pernecia Street. Upon arrival, police say a 30-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot was located as well as a residence which had been struck by bullets.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the person dead on scene.

Members of JSO’s Homicide Unit, Team 5, and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to begin their respective investigations.

JSO says Hubbard was quickly apprehended in the area by a JSO K9 Unit with the assistance of Zone 4 Patrol Officers.

He was charged with attempted murder for shooting into an occupied dwelling on the night of the incident.