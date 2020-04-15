ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — A man was arrested in connection to an attempted murder after the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says he set a victim on fire during a dispute over money.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened Saturday at an apartment complex where a person was burned. When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said they learned the suspect, Brian Terrance Connor, 35, had entered the apartment and began arguing with the victim. Connor then demanded money that he said was owed to him and eventually doused the victim with flammable liquid before setting him on fire, the sheriff's office said.

While still on fire, the victim ran to another apartment complex nearby and neighbors extinguished the flames.

The victim was rushed via trauma helicopter to UF Health in Gainesville where he remains in critical condition.