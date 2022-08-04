Man facing charges for double murder on Bowden Road, officials say

Two people, later identified by loved ones as Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, were found shot to death in a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.

A man has been arrested in connection to a June double murder. A man and a woman were shot and killed off Bowden Road.

On Monday, June 20, around 9:30 p.m., Jacksonville police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Bowden Road and Spring Park Road. Two people, later identified by loved ones as Jamarion Barnes, 21, and Tyniya Powell, 20, were found shot to death in a car.