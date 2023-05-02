Man arrested in Baker County for multiple vehicle burglaries, theft

Elick Griffis was arrested for burglarizing multiple vehicles and stealing items in Macclenny last Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for burglarizing multiple vehicles in Macclenny last Friday, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Elick Griffis, 35, entered four vehicles and stole various items that totaled approximately $4,000. Deputies responded to the area of Creekside Drive to investigate the numerous burglaries and obtained surveillance footage from the neighborhood that assisted them in identifying the suspect.

Griffis was located at a nearby residence by the sheriff's office and admitted to committing the crime while being taken into custody. During his cooperation, Griffis led deputies to the stolen property as they were returned to its owners.

He is being charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.