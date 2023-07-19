Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man at St. Marys apartment complex

Police say 27-year-old Demond Marsh was shot and killed on July 14. 24-year-old Emanuel Johnson was arrested two hours after Marsh's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A St. Marys man was arrested on July 14, several hours after he allegedly shot and killed another man on the day of a shooting incident that occurred at an apartment complex in St. Marys, Georgia, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

On the day of the incident at 7:44 a.m., officers responded to the Cumberland Oaks apartment complex, located at 100 Mary Powell Drive in St. Marys in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Demond Malik Marsh on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Jacksonville where he later died just after 2 p.m.

According to a news release, the police department says their investigation revealed that 24-year-old Emanuel Arthur Johnson was the person of interest involved and located him approximately two hours following Marsh's death. He was then taken into custody by officers and deputies from the Camden County Sheriff's Office.