Man arrested for reportedly threatening officers during disturbance at Jacksonville Applebee's

Officers said he became disorderly after being told he could not enter the restaurant's kitchen.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested for reportedly making threats towards police while they were responding to a DUI disturbance at an Applebee's on Jacksonville's Westside.

Michael Bynum, 42, is facing multiple charges including, corruption by threat against a public servant, resisting an officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a disturbance at the Applebee's on Lane Avenue South Sunday around 11:25 p.m.

According to the arrest report, a caller advised emergency dispatchers that all of the customers were locked inside the restaurant and a suspicious car was circling the building.

The car was described as a maroon Chevy caprice. While on the scene, officers observed the vehicle driving around the restaurant and got behind it to conduct a traffic stop in the parking lot.

Officers identified Bynum as the driver and smelled an odor of what they believe was alcohol.

Police say eyes were red, watery and bloodshot. Bynum's speech was also slurred, the arrest report said.

Officers called for a DUI unit after noticing Bynum kept repeating his same statements and was unable to keep his balance.

Investigators spoke to a witness who stated Bynum came inside the restaurant was drinking alcohol at the bar. Moments later, he became "disorderly" at started yelling at people, the witness added.

Officers said Bynum proceeded to go inside of the kitchen. When told he could not enter the kitchen, Bynum began yelling and cursing at the employee.

The employee told police she locked all the doors, barricaded customers inside and called police.

Investigators also spoke with customers who witnessed the incident and their stories confirmed the witness's account.

When DUI investigators tried approaching Bynum, they heard him yelling profanities at the officers and said he was "extremely combative and irate."