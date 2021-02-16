Man arrested for reportedly shooting, killing own brother in Middleburg

The Clay County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested John Ward Gill for the crime and transported him to the Clay County Jail.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his brother Sunday afternoon in Middleburg.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested John Ward Gill on murder charges and transported him to the Clay County Jail.

According to police, just after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Gill's wife called 911 after finding the brothers in need of medical attention.

Medical responders arrived at the Middleburg home on Razorback Court and pronounced Thomas Melvin Gill dead. John Gill was transported to the Orange Park Medical Center with self-inflicted injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say this appears to be a case of domestic violence.