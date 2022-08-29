Man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother on the Westside

The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation" on Aug. 14, according to the police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of his own brother after an argument over possessions earlier this month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the Noah Harper, 24, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation" on Aug. 14, according to the police

A witness told police that Harper and the victim had been feuding all week.

Police interviewed the victim, who told police that he and his brother, Harper, were arguing about his belongings that were in the back bedroom. That's when the shooting occurred.