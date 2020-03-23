The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it is seeking possible victims of a man who was arrested for alleged sexual battery against a minor.

JSO said on Feb. 3, police were notified about a sexual abuse incident. Upon investigating, they identified the suspect as 34-year-old James Abbey.

Police say Abbey was arrested last December for allegedly sheltering minor-aged runaways without parental or law enforcement notification.

JSO is now asking the public if they know of any possible victims of Abbey's due to his reported history of harboring minor runaways.

If you have any additional information, call JSO at 904-630-0500.