Man arrested for alleged role in 2018 beating death of 7-year-old girl

Brandon Williams is currently charged with aggravated manslaughter.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday, charging him in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl.

In March 2018, Kamia Jean-Baptiste was taken to the hospital after she had several injuries from being physically abused. The 7-year-old girl died the following day, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy later showed hemorrhaging in the legs, back and backside. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the VCSO said.

“Kamia has never been forgotten here, and the detectives assigned to this case were never going to give up on getting justice for her,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “I don’t know if true justice is even possible in a case where a 7-year-old girl’s whole life was brutally stolen, but we never quit fighting for Kamia, and now that fight will continue through the courts.”

The child's mother, Janee Dickson, told police Kamia was hurt while playing the slide at a playground. However, her boyfriend, Brandon Williams, told police that Dickson hit the child several times in a manner that "exceeded parental discipline," according to the VCSO.

Dickson later admitted that Kamia had been abused, but it was Williams who hit her. Dickson told investigators that Williams beat Kamia in two different locations with two different blunt objects, the sheriff's office said.

Dickson also admitted that she did not call 911, despite seeing her child having trouble breathing. Dickson also remembered Kamia's skin eventually went cold to the touch and she was unresponsive.

When asked if she believed Kamia died by the time they went to the hospital on the morning of March 6, Kamie told investigators, "Basically, yeah," the sheriff's office reported.

Dickson was eventually arrested and tried for her role in Kamia's death. She was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office arrested Brandon Williams for his alleged role in the girl's death.

“Our 7-year-old victim was tortuously beaten and allowed to suffer for several hours before she was taken to the hospital for treatment – but it was too late to save her,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “This gut-wrenching crime demands our best efforts to seek accountability and justice.”