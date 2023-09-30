Man arrested following SWAT standoff in Clay County

​Troy Moore, 32, is accused of pointing a firearm at a deputy after alleging two people stole from his fiancée.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a deputy and holding witnesses inside a home before surrendering Saturday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Troy Allen Moore, 32, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies got a call regarding a disturbance at 2040 Wells Rd.

When deputies arrived, they located two victims who said while Moore was visiting their residence, he accused them of stealing items from his fiancée.

Deputies say an argument erupted, and Moore pointed a firearm at the victims. Both victims were able to escape and called 911.

The victims told deputies that there three more people inside the residence with Moore. When deputies were engaging with the victims, Moore opened the front door of the residence holding a firearm.

Moore pointed the firearm at one of the deputies outside the residence, before retreating back inside with the other victims.

Deputies say Moore then turned off every light in the residence as law enforcement made multiple attempts to communicate with him.

The Sheriff's Office deployed SWAT teams to the scene to help negotiate with Moore.

As a safety precaution, residents in nearby apartments were evacuated from their homes.

Several hours later, Moore contacted 911 agreeing to surrender. Deputies took Moore into custody without incident and he was taken to Clay County Jail where he is being held on no bond.

Moore is expected to be in court Oct. 1, 2023.