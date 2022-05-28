Man arrested following deadly shooting incident in Green Cove Springs

Thomas Modlin, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and another count of attempted murder, according to jail records.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Green Cove Springs Friday evening that left one person dead and another injured.

The records indicate that charges stem from an incident in the 3100 block of Dothan Road.

On Friday night, the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting incident in the 3100 block of Dothan Road shortly before 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say located two people with injuries. Deputies say one was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say this incident happened on the roadway.