Police arrested a 34-year-old man Thursday in connection with a Northside Valentine's Day murder, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Eric Ryan Maxwell faces charges for second-degree murder. He is being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

On February 14, officers responded to a home located on the Northside of Jacksonville after receiving reports of a dead individual, according to the sheriff's office.

It was determined by the Medical Examiners office that the manner of that person's death was a homicide. Police investigations led them to identify Maxwell as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest, JSO said.

Police have not yet released further details about the incident, but First Coast News previously reported on a February 14 incident in which a 65-year-old man was found dead in a home on the Northside.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Capper Road around 4:38 p.m after a family member returned home and found the man dead.

Detectives believe that the man was home alone when the incident happened and foul play was suspected, police said.

