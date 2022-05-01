Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Southside apartment complex

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Corey Simms Jr. is now charged with driving while license suspended and accessory after the fact.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A Jacksonville man has turned himself in and been arrested in relation to a deadly shooting at a Southside apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Corey Simms Jr. is now charged with driving while license suspended and accessory after the fact.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Skyway Drive on Jan. 3 for reports of a traffic crash involving a man. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying outside a car in the parking lot of the Ciel Luxury Apartments.

During the investigation, police learned the man had been shot. Police said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, JSO told First Coast News that one arrested had been made in connection with a fatal shooting Jan. 3 at a Southside apartment complex. Police did not release that suspect's name.

Last week, police said they were searching for Simms, believing he had information about the Skyway Drive shooting.

On Tuesday, JSO released a photo of a person pointing what appears to be a gun. Police said the person in the photo is a suspect in the shooting.

JSO said they were searching for Simms, who was believed to have information regarding the shooting. Now, police are still asking for any information related to the incident, as well as a second suspect involved.