Deputies: Flagler man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, violating no-contact order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was arrested in Bunnell early Wednesday morning after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he stalked his ex-girlfriend and violated a no-contact order.

At 2:50 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to reports of a disturbance at a home. The ex-girlfriend told deputies her ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old James Simmons, came to her home and began banging on her door. Simmons is under a no-contact order and is not allowed to be within 500 feet of her, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Due to a previous domestic violence incident, deputies said the victim was scared and barricaded the door to keep Simmons from entering the home. The sheriff's office said the victim told Simmons to leave multiple times and only removed the barricades once she knew deputies had arrived.

Once at the scene, deputies began searching for Simmons and a Volusia County Sheriff's Office Emergency helicopter assisted. The helicopter soon alerted deputies that someone was spotted hiding in a wooded wet grassy area at a nearby fenced-in property. Deputies said they found Simmons and took him into custody.

The owners of the property told deputies they wanted to pursue charges against Simmons for hiding on their property without permission and damaging their fence.

"We take the safety of domestic violence victims seriously and we were not leaving until he was apprehended," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "At the end of the day, he just racked up more charges for his poor decisions.”

Simmons is charged with burglary of a dwelling, violating a no-contact order, stalking, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.