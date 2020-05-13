Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Arlington shooting

JSO identified the suspect as 48-year-old Pedro P. Navarro Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday evening a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Arlington back in April.

On Friday, April 24, JSO said officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 12000 block of Tropic Drive East. Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, JSO said.

Police said after evaluating evidence and speaking with possible witnesses, Navarro was identified as a suspect. Navarro was found and taken into custody without incident. After an interview regarding the shooting, Navarro was arrested and charged with murder.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this murder, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.