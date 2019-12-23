A man was taken into custody at Sandalwood High School last week after police say he stole a phone and a pair of Air Jordans in a gang-related incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Markeem Wilcher, 20, was arrested and charged with armed robbery by sudden snatching.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., a male victim was walking home when he was approached by a blue in color 4-door sedan, possibly an Acura, with three males and one female riding inside.

The victim told police he was asked about the size of Air Jordan shoes he was wearing, which he replied by saying “my size.”

Police say two male suspects exited the vehicle, took the shoes and the victim's cell phone and sped off in an unknown direction.

The victim described the suspect as 5-feet and 6-inches tall with a skinny build, wearing prescription glasses, a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. The victim told police the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The next day, police were contacted by a Duval County School Board detective who advised police that they had the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Wilcher, was spotted standing in the Sandalwood parking lot with another person next to a vehicle.

Wilcher matched the description of the suspect and was wearing the exact clothing description in which the victim provided. He was taken into custody.

The school was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown during the afternoon. A loaded gun was found on campus along with stolen knives and ammunition which was discovered inside the vehicle, DCPS said.

According to Wilcher's arrest report, this possibly a gang-related incident.

The following message was sent to parents regarding the incident:

Good Afternoon Saint Family

This is Dr. Hatcher with a Security Update. I want to make sure you are aware of anything that happens on our campus that may concern you as a parent.

First, we placed the school on a lockdown earlier today after our vigilant security team identified two unauthorized individuals on our campus who arrived in a suspicious vehicle.

School police responded and were able to detain one of those individuals.

While conducting a search of the area, school police located a loaded firearm on the campus.

Additionally, there were knives and ammunition found in the vehicle, which school police later learned was reported stolen.

This incident is being investigated by school police, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting with locating the second individual.

While I am thankful that students and staff remained safe and we were able to conduct a safe dismissal, this is not the news I wanted to share with you before you went into holiday break.

I am very disappointed that these individuals would threaten the safety of our children and staff, but am also incredibly thankful to our staff and security teams.

I also appreciate the quick response of law enforcement.

I understand any concerns you must have as part of our school community, and I want you to understand it is for these reasons that we practice and implement our security measures.

Thank you for your support and I wish you all a safe holiday break.