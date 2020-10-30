Man arrested at Jacksonville hospital in connection with South Florida murder

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Michael Troy Hutto Friday evening and delivered him to the Duval County Pretrial Detention Facility.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man suspected in the death of an 18-year-old Columbia County woman was taken into custody Friday at Baptist South.

FHP says he is a suspect in the death of Lora Grace Duncan of Columbia County.

According to our sister station WPTV in West Palm Beach, Duncan was found shot to death Thursday morning at the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront resort. Investigators say Duncan was at the hotel for several days.

According to photos posted to Twitter by FHP, Hutto was wearing hospital scrubs and non-slip socks when he was taken in handcuffs from the hospital.