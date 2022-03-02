x
Man arrested after stealing field trip money from private St. Augustine school

The cash was SeaWorld field trip money, according to officials.
Credit: St. Augustine Police Department
Steward W. Degraw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Law enforcement arrested a man who broke into a private St. Augustine school and stole cash on Saturday.

Steward W. Degraw broke into Victory Preparatory School and stole $5,000 and a Ring camera on Thursday, February 24. The cash was SeaWorld field trip money, according to officials. 

Over the weekend, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office found Degraw and took him to the St. Augustine Police Department. The money and camera were not found. 

Video surveillance and social media lead to Degraw's arrest.

    

