Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
Baker said the suspect handed the clerk a bag that contained Oreo cookies and a Mountain Dew soda and demanded money. The clerk put about $60 in the bag and the robber ran from the store getting on a bike. As the suspect rode his bike north of New Kings Road an off-duty Jacksonville officer in his cruiser was driving South on New Kings when he heard the call.
The officer spotted the suspect, exited his vehicle and chased him into the woods where he lost sight of him, Baker said. Other responding officers eventually found the suspect nearby and also found his mask and bike. A K9 officer searched the woods finding the knife, gun and the black hooded sweatshirt used in the robbery, Baker said.