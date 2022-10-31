Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

Police arrested the suspect moments after he robbed Dollar General on New Kings Road in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.

Baker said the suspect handed the clerk a bag that contained Oreo cookies and a Mountain Dew soda and demanded money. The clerk put about $60 in the bag and the robber ran from the store getting on a bike. As the suspect rode his bike north of New Kings Road an off-duty Jacksonville officer in his cruiser was driving South on New Kings when he heard the call.