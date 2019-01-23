The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) has arrested a suspect who they say, stole a car and crashed it in St. Johns County Wednesday morning.

SJSO say that Daniel Wood, 33, was arrested later in the afternoon after he stole a vehicle along Fruit Cove Road South.

According to the arrest report, around 7:30 a.m. SJSO got behind a grey Honda Accord and tried to conduct a felony stop after finding out the vehicle was stolen.

Police say that Wood was driving and tried to evade police by driving recklessly and going over 100 mph. They say he crashed the car in the 1290 block of Fruit Cove Road South and ran northbound.

Police were eventually able to apprehend him

Wood was transported to St. John's County Jail without further incident.