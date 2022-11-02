Man arrested after Jacksonville police officer hit by vehicle during domestic violence call

The victim told police she was having a verbal dispute with a man over the phone regarding some missing legal documents.

A Jacksonville police officer has been released from the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Smith, 27, was arrested as a result of the incident, according to police records.

JSO says the officer responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute around 11:50 p.m in the 8000 block of 103rd Street.

The victim told police that her and Eric Smith had been in an intimate relationship for three years, and had been living together since 2021.

She told police she was having a verbal dispute with Smith over the phone regarding some missing legal documents when he busted through the front door, breaking the chain that locks it.

At some point, Smith allegedly held the victim against her will and strangled her.

While a large portion of the arrest report is redacted, it appears that a short time later, Smith fled from the apartment and was chased by a JSO officer.

The officer was then struck by a vehicle during the pursuit.

JSO said the officer suffered injuries to his lower extremities and did have to undergo surgery, police say.