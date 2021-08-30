Update: Man arrested after gunshots fired near carnival at Orange Park Mall Saturday

CCSO says deputies were forced to call for mutual aid from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made after gunshots were reportedly fired in a parking lot across the street from Orange Park mall Saturday night.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested Elijah Lewis, 20, for openly carrying an illegal firearm.

According to a police report, a carnival that was going on at the mall shut down following several incidents of fights. Deputies say several attendees went across the street to the area of 1939 Wells Rd.

It was around that time that deputies began to hear gunfire and see muzzle flashes from firearms, the report says.

A Ford Focus was spotted trying to leave the area, and deputies ordered everyone out of the vehicle, the report says.

However, the occupants reportedly refused. It was at this point that the deputy broke the front driver's side window in an attempt to extract the driver and observed a handgun laying on the driver's lap.

The driver was later identified as Lewis. The report says he did not have a concealed weapons permit.

Following Saturday's incident, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook took to Facebook Sunday to ensure residents that Orange Park Mall is a safe place.

In her post, Cook also stated, in part: "Orange Park Mall is also one of the largest, if not the largest generator of tax dollars for our community."

Cook went on to mention a few things she wants every Clay resident to think about in regard to the mall.