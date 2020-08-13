Man arrested after fatal stabbing of woman in San Pablo area

Nabil Abdel-Majid, 49, faces second-degree murder charges.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Nabil Abdel-Majid Thursday in connection with the murder of a woman in the San Pablo area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On August 8, police responded to an apartment complex located at 3875 San Pablo Rd S. after they heard a woman screaming for help.

After entering the area, officers found the woman suffering from stab wounds. They rendered aid, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Majid was also located at the scene with stab wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Upon investigating the incident, police identified Majid as the suspect.