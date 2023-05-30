Man arrested for carjacking, leading police on chase

There were no injuries or shots fired reported from the time of the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officers responded Tuesday morning to the area of Lane and Manatok avenues, in reference to a carjacking, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Dukes said a man had just gotten home from work when he was approached by another man, believed to be in his mid-20s, wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie. The suspect produced a handgun and carjacked the victim. The man was able to contact the sheriff's office and give a description of the stolen vehicle as well as a direction of travel.

There were no injuries and no shots fired reported from this incident.

Officers found the vehicle fleeing north from the scene, approaching I-10. After a short police chase into the Northwood area, officers were able to catch the suspect and recover the man's vehicle. Sgt. Dukes said the man will be charged with carjacking.

Robbery detectives are interviewing both men in the involved incident.