Man arrested after SWAT responded to scene on San Pablo Road

Ring camera video shows a man carrying an AR-15 in the area, but it's not confirmed the suspect in the video was the man arrested by police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing aggravated assault charges after SWAT teams responded to San Pablo Road South Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Henry Hockenbery, 27, facing charges of domestic aggravated assault and aggravated assault on an officer, according to jail records. He is being held on no bond.

Meanwhile, two residents told First Coast News that there was a standoff at a home in the neighborhood between a man and police.

Ring camera video circulating on social media shows a man carrying an AR-15 in the area. Police have not confirmed if the man in the video is Hockenbery. Another witness says the man was allegedly holding his girlfriend hostage, but police have not confirmed.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says there were no injuries reported during the incident.